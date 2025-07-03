This Bengaluru workout space earns a mention by PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Tagda Raho, the revolutionary initiative to remake India’s ancient strength training, has again been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat speech. The second mention, after a first recognition on December 31, 2023, clearly positions Tagda Raho as a noteworthy national movement, infusing traditional insight with contemporary fitness practice.
PM Modi emphasised Tagda Raho’s innovative strategy in integrating tried-and-tested Indian strength tools like the Gada, Mudgar and Vajra into modern training practices. It allows these ancient practices to reach a wide demographic, ranging from today’s youth and elderly citizens to sportspersons and fitness enthusiasts all over the world.
Tagda Raho was founded by Rishabh Malhotra in 2020 in Bengaluru. What started as a personal quest to overcome hardship and adversity has grown into a transnational movement in just a few years, with the hand-crafted equipment now being used in homes and gyms in Canada, the US, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Spain, Dubai and the UK.
The movement has collected impressive testimonials, such as an invitation from the Indian Army’s Para Special Forces to craft a specialist strength and conditioning programme. In addition, cricket icon MS Dhoni has invested in the business, highlighting the high-performance outcomes and rich heritage that characterise Tagda Raho.
“To be recognized once again by the Hon’ble Prime Minister is not just a personal honour, it’s a powerful validation of our mission to revive India’s traditional strength systems for the world. Tagda Raho was born from a place of healing, and today it stands for a deeper truth: that our roots hold the key to real resilience. We’re proud to carry this tradition forward, in a way that speaks to both modern athletes and everyday seekers of strength,” says Rishabh.
With three successful Dugouts in Bangalore and one in Pune, Tagda Raho keeps on climbing, successfully harmonising ancient knowledge and contemporary wellness.