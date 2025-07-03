This Bengaluru workout space earns a mention by PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

The movement has collected impressive testimonials, such as an invitation from the Indian Army’s Para Special Forces to craft a specialist strength and conditioning programme. In addition, cricket icon MS Dhoni has invested in the business, highlighting the high-performance outcomes and rich heritage that characterise Tagda Raho.

“To be recognized once again by the Hon’ble Prime Minister is not just a personal honour, it’s a powerful validation of our mission to revive India’s traditional strength systems for the world. Tagda Raho was born from a place of healing, and today it stands for a deeper truth: that our roots hold the key to real resilience. We’re proud to carry this tradition forward, in a way that speaks to both modern athletes and everyday seekers of strength,” says Rishabh.

With three successful Dugouts in Bangalore and one in Pune, Tagda Raho keeps on climbing, successfully harmonising ancient knowledge and contemporary wellness.