Improve your oral health with these simple tips

Mouth ulcers can vary in size and severity, but common symptoms include:

Pain or discomfort: A burning or tingling sensation, especially when eating, drinking, or speaking.

Visible sores: Small, white, or greyish sores with a red halo, ranging from a few millimetres to over a centimetre in size.

Swelling: Inflammation around the ulcer, sometimes causing localised swelling in the gums or cheeks.

Difficulty eating or drinking: Spicy, acidic, or rough-textured foods can exacerbate pain.

Mild fever or fatigue: In severe cases or when ulcers are linked to systemic conditions.

Bad breath: Occasionally, due to bacterial activity in larger or persistent ulcers.

While spicy foods are often blamed, mouth ulcers can stem from a wide range of causes:

Dietary triggers: Spicy, acidic (eg, citrus fruits, tomatoes), or abrasive foods (eg, nuts, chips) can irritate the mouth lining, especially in sensitive individuals.

Nutritional deficiencies: Lack of essential nutrients like vitamin B12, iron, zinc, or folate can weaken oral tissues, making them prone to ulcers.

Stress and hormonal changes: Emotional stress, anxiety, or hormonal fluctuations (eg, during menstruation) can trigger ulcers in susceptible individuals.

Medications: Some drugs like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), beta-blockers, or chemotherapy agents, can cause oral irritation or ulcers as a side effect.

Chemotherapy and radiation: Cancer treatments damage rapidly dividing cells interfering with their ability to grow and replicate leading to inflammation and painful ulcers called mucositis.

Autoimmune and systemic conditions: Diseases like Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, Behçet’s syndrome, or lupus can manifest as recurrent mouth ulcers.

Infections: Viral infections (eg, herpes simplex virus, though distinct from canker sores) or bacterial imbalances can contribute.

Physical trauma: Biting the cheek, aggressive brushing, or dental appliances can damage oral tissues, leading to ulcers.

Allergies or sensitivities: Reactions to certain foods, toothpaste ingredients (eg, sodium lauryl sulfate), or dental materials, can trigger sores.

Let’s look at a few practical tips to manage mouth ulcers and reduce inflammation:

Avoid food triggers: Limit white processed sugar-laden sweets, processed food, alcohol etc that can trigger acidity in the stomach and therefore irritate the mouth. Try to include gut-friendly foods like organic good quality curd, kefir, and fiber-rich vegetables to support a healthy microbiome to balance the oral health.

Supplements: Consult your healthcare provider to check for deficiencies in vitamin B12, iron, zinc, or folate. Take supplements if required or eat nutrient-rich foods (eg, eggs, spinach, lentils).

Gentle oral hygiene: Use a soft-bristled toothbrush to avoid trauma to oral tissues, which can irritate sensitive mouths. One can even rinse the mouth with saltwater or a baking soda solution (1 tsp in one glass water) to soothe ulcers.

Manage stress: Practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing to lower cortisol levels, which can exacerbate ulcers. Also, focus on prioritising sleep to support better healing.

Stay hydrated: Lack of hydration triggers drums in mouth, which can lead to more irritation. Drink plenty of water to keep oral tissues moist.

Talk to a professional: It’s better to either consult a doctor or health care provider for severe or recurrent ulcers, as prescription medications or tests for underlying conditions may be needed.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress