Improve your oral health with these simple tips

Many people associate mouth ulcers with eating spicy or acidic foods, but the reality is far more complex. While diet can play a role, mouth ulcers are influenced by many factors, including gut health, medications, and underlying medical conditions.
Mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores or aphthous ulcers, are small, painful sores that develop on the soft tissues inside the mouth, such as the inner cheeks, lips, tongue, or gums. They appear as round or oval lesions with a white or yellowish center and a red, inflamed border. Unlike cold sores, mouth ulcers are not contagious and do not form on the outer lips.
Mouth ulcers can vary in size and severity, but common symptoms include:
Pain or discomfort: A burning or tingling sensation, especially when eating, drinking, or speaking.
Visible sores: Small, white, or greyish sores with a red halo, ranging from a few millimetres to over a centimetre in size.
Swelling: Inflammation around the ulcer, sometimes causing localised swelling in the gums or cheeks.
Difficulty eating or drinking: Spicy, acidic, or rough-textured foods can exacerbate pain.
Mild fever or fatigue: In severe cases or when ulcers are linked to systemic conditions.
Bad breath: Occasionally, due to bacterial activity in larger or persistent ulcers.
While spicy foods are often blamed, mouth ulcers can stem from a wide range of causes:
Dietary triggers: Spicy, acidic (eg, citrus fruits, tomatoes), or abrasive foods (eg, nuts, chips) can irritate the mouth lining, especially in sensitive individuals.
Nutritional deficiencies: Lack of essential nutrients like vitamin B12, iron, zinc, or folate can weaken oral tissues, making them prone to ulcers.
Stress and hormonal changes: Emotional stress, anxiety, or hormonal fluctuations (eg, during menstruation) can trigger ulcers in susceptible individuals.
Medications: Some drugs like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), beta-blockers, or chemotherapy agents, can cause oral irritation or ulcers as a side effect.
Chemotherapy and radiation: Cancer treatments damage rapidly dividing cells interfering with their ability to grow and replicate leading to inflammation and painful ulcers called mucositis.
Autoimmune and systemic conditions: Diseases like Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, Behçet’s syndrome, or lupus can manifest as recurrent mouth ulcers.
Infections: Viral infections (eg, herpes simplex virus, though distinct from canker sores) or bacterial imbalances can contribute.
Physical trauma: Biting the cheek, aggressive brushing, or dental appliances can damage oral tissues, leading to ulcers.
Allergies or sensitivities: Reactions to certain foods, toothpaste ingredients (eg, sodium lauryl sulfate), or dental materials, can trigger sores.
Let’s look at a few practical tips to manage mouth ulcers and reduce inflammation:
Avoid food triggers: Limit white processed sugar-laden sweets, processed food, alcohol etc that can trigger acidity in the stomach and therefore irritate the mouth. Try to include gut-friendly foods like organic good quality curd, kefir, and fiber-rich vegetables to support a healthy microbiome to balance the oral health.
Supplements: Consult your healthcare provider to check for deficiencies in vitamin B12, iron, zinc, or folate. Take supplements if required or eat nutrient-rich foods (eg, eggs, spinach, lentils).
Gentle oral hygiene: Use a soft-bristled toothbrush to avoid trauma to oral tissues, which can irritate sensitive mouths. One can even rinse the mouth with saltwater or a baking soda solution (1 tsp in one glass water) to soothe ulcers.
Manage stress: Practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing to lower cortisol levels, which can exacerbate ulcers. Also, focus on prioritising sleep to support better healing.
Stay hydrated: Lack of hydration triggers drums in mouth, which can lead to more irritation. Drink plenty of water to keep oral tissues moist.
Talk to a professional: It’s better to either consult a doctor or health care provider for severe or recurrent ulcers, as prescription medications or tests for underlying conditions may be needed.
