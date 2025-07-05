Five gripping historical thrillers to watch on OTT

If you were hooked by The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, you're likely on the lookout for more political dramas and historical thrillers that unpack real events with gripping narratives. Thankfully, OTT platforms have a range of such titles that blend fact and fiction seamlessly.
Based on the acclaimed book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, this series revisits the turbulent events leading up to India’s independence and Partition in 1947. It captures the tense negotiations between Indian leaders and British officials while showcasing key figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Lord Mountbatten. Rich in political and emotional complexity, this series brings one of history’s most consequential transitions to life.
OTT platform: Coming soon (expected 2025)
Loosely inspired by ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), Mission Over Mars (M-O-M) follows four female scientists as they work through technical roadblocks, personal sacrifices, and political hurdles to make history. This series is both a celebration of India's space achievements and a behind-the-scenes look at the emotional toll on those steering the mission.
OTT platform: Zee5/Alt Balaji
Set in the early years of post-independence India, Rocket Boys tells the story of two visionary scientists—Dr. Homi Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai—who played pivotal roles in developing India’s nuclear and space programs. The series dives deep into their personal lives, scientific breakthroughs, and the political dynamics of the time, making it a must-watch for fans of historical drama and science.
OTT platform: SonyLIV
This film captures the 1998 nuclear tests conducted by India in Pokhran under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership. Starring John Abraham and Diana Penty, Parmanu is a taut geopolitical thriller that captures the urgency, secrecy, and international pressure surrounding India’s nuclear ambitions.
OTT platform: Netflix
The Waking of a Nation
A lesser-known gem, The Waking of a Nation dives into the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Told through the lens of a British-educated Indian lawyer who returns home to uncover the truth behind the colonial cover-up, the series offers a poignant take on justice, loyalty and resistance during a dark chapter of British rule.
OTT Platform: Available on select platforms (check local listings)
These five titles offer layered storytelling, high stakes, and emotionally rich portrayals of historical turning points. Whether you're into political intrigue, scientific breakthroughs, or stories of resistance and justice, these historical thrillers promise binge-worthy drama that’s entertaining, though they may lack complete accuracy.