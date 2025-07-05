Five gripping historical thrillers to watch on OTT

If you were hooked by The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, you're likely on the lookout for more political dramas and historical thrillers that unpack real events with gripping narratives. Thankfully, OTT platforms have a range of such titles that blend fact and fiction seamlessly.

Here are five compelling series and films to add to your watchlist:

Freedom at Midnight

Based on the acclaimed book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, this series revisits the turbulent events leading up to India’s independence and Partition in 1947. It captures the tense negotiations between Indian leaders and British officials while showcasing key figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Lord Mountbatten. Rich in political and emotional complexity, this series brings one of history’s most consequential transitions to life.

OTT platform: Coming soon (expected 2025)

Mission Over Mars

Loosely inspired by ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), Mission Over Mars (M-O-M) follows four female scientists as they work through technical roadblocks, personal sacrifices, and political hurdles to make history. This series is both a celebration of India's space achievements and a behind-the-scenes look at the emotional toll on those steering the mission.

OTT platform: Zee5/Alt Balaji