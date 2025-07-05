Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Spirit to start filming in September 2025

The much-awaited film Spirit, directed by the renowned Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Animal fame, is officially going on floors with principal photography in September 2025. This is a first-time partnership for Sandeep with superstar Prabhas, creating much excitement among fans and industry people alike.

Filming for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit begins

The news has been verified by co-producer and Sandeep’s brother, Pranay Vanga, at a recent US address. Filming will start with a few members of the cast in September, while Prabhas, Baahubali star, will arrive later in November 2025. This phased beginning has only fuelled curiosity, with everyone waiting to see the actor get into character.

Spirit is billed as an all-out cop drama, with Prabhas playing the role of a genuine police officer. Spirit is mostly marked for large-scale shooting schedules in Thailand.

Pre-production for Spirit has been on for over one year now, with it being said that Sandeep has already done the background score of the film. Harshavardhan Rameshwar, who had earlier scored music for Sandeep’s hits such as Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal, is again scoring the background. The soundtrack will have multiple composers and will be shot mostly in Telugu with dubbed versions in Hindi and other languages to appeal to a pan-Indian audience.

Adding to the anticipation, Triptii Dimri has also been cast opposite Prabhas, taking up a role earlier associated with Deepika Padukone. Tripti’s addition guarantees a new dynamic to the story, although nothing else is known about her particular role. Directed by Sandeep’s Bhadrakali Pictures and T-Series, Spirit is likely to be one of the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema.