Anshumaan Pushkar praises Rajkummar Rao’s mentorship in upcoming film Maalik

Actor Anshumaan Pushkar, who is all set to share the screen with acclaimed performer Rajkummar Rao in their much-anticipated film Maalik, has opened up about the profound creative bond he shares with the celebrated star. For Anshumaan, working alongside one of his long-time inspirations wasn’t just a career milestone—it was an experience he describes as “enriching and transformative.”
Reflecting on his admiration for Rao, Anshumaan shares, “Rajkummar is among my favourite actors whose work I have followed very closely and working with him was a great learning and an exciting experience. On the set, he is that mentor kind of good friend who makes your life easy every time. He is a bankable star actor for the industry, but his work ethics, his commitment, and the way he keeps himself on the set and interacts with his co-actors are admirable.”
In Maalik, the two actors take on pivotal roles, and their on-screen chemistry is a direct extension of the camaraderie they cultivated off-camera. Anshumaan recalls a moment during the shoot that left a lasting impression. “He makes it easy for his co-actors to approach him. For example, there was a tricky situation in a particular scene, and I was very confused; but Rajkummar made sure that not only to stand on cues with his full intensity, but later also comforted me by saying ‘you played exactly what was needed’.”
It wasn’t just the performances that defined the collaboration, but the ongoing dialogue about the craft of acting. Anshumaan emphasises how these creative exchanges helped him evolve. “On the set, we shared thoughts on the acting process; and I must tell you, getting those ideas from an actor like Raj bhai who has immense command over his craft, pushed me to dig deeper as an actor and made me better. For that, I’ll always be thankful to him.”
As Maalik readies for release, audiences can look forward to a powerful screen partnership—one that brings together the depth and discipline of a seasoned performer and the hunger and humility of a rising talent. Anshumaan’s heartfelt reflections make it clear: this isn’t just another role, it’s a career-defining chapter forged through mutual respect, learning, and artistic synergy.