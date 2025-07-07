Anshumaan Pushkar praises Rajkummar Rao’s mentorship in upcoming film Maalik

Actor Anshumaan Pushkar, who is all set to share the screen with acclaimed performer Rajkummar Rao in their much-anticipated film Maalik, has opened up about the profound creative bond he shares with the celebrated star. For Anshumaan, working alongside one of his long-time inspirations wasn’t just a career milestone—it was an experience he describes as “enriching and transformative.”

He made my life easy on set: Anshumaan Pushkar on the quiet brilliance of Rajkumar Rao

Reflecting on his admiration for Rao, Anshumaan shares, “Rajkummar is among my favourite actors whose work I have followed very closely and working with him was a great learning and an exciting experience. On the set, he is that mentor kind of good friend who makes your life easy every time. He is a bankable star actor for the industry, but his work ethics, his commitment, and the way he keeps himself on the set and interacts with his co-actors are admirable.”

In Maalik, the two actors take on pivotal roles, and their on-screen chemistry is a direct extension of the camaraderie they cultivated off-camera. Anshumaan recalls a moment during the shoot that left a lasting impression. “He makes it easy for his co-actors to approach him. For example, there was a tricky situation in a particular scene, and I was very confused; but Rajkummar made sure that not only to stand on cues with his full intensity, but later also comforted me by saying ‘you played exactly what was needed’.”