Sarah Jane Dias joins Lakadbaggha 2: A fierce new addition to India’s Animal Lover Vigilante Universe

The Animal Lover Vigilante Universe just got a bold new addition—and it’s nothing short of thrilling. Actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha has officially revealed that actor and former Miss India, Sarah Jane Dias, is now part of the Lakadbaggha 2 cast. The much-anticipated sequel, intriguingly subtitled The Monkey Business, is already generating serious buzz. The announcement was made via Anshuman’s social media, where he teased fans with a fierce promise: the Lakadbaggha pack is getting “fiercer and stronger” with Sarah’s entry into what he proudly hails as India’s first-ever Animal Lover Vigilante Universe.
With her commanding presence and magnetic versatility, Sarah Jane Dias has long been a force to reckon with. Whether lighting up screens in the recent psychological thriller Kankhajura, delving deep into grit and ambition in the sports drama Inside Edge, or standing tall among the ensemble of the globally acclaimed Angry Indian Goddesses—India’s trailblazing female buddy film—Sarah has consistently delivered performances that leave a mark. Now, she’s entering uncharted territory.
While Sarah’s character remains under wraps, insiders hint at a role rich with moral gravitas and physical prowess—one that could become a defining force in this evolving vigilante universe.
The first Lakadbaggha carved a unique niche in Indian cinema—a high-octane action saga fueled not by revenge or greed, but compassion for the voiceless. With its cult following, the film introduced a vigilante hero who used his fists and his heart to fight for animal rights. The sequel, set against the sinister backdrop of illegal primate trafficking and a larger global conspiracy, promises even more intensity, emotional complexity, and jaw-dropping action.
Returning to their roles are Ridhi Dogra and Anshuman Jha, joined by Chinese martial arts legend Sunny Pang—and now, the electric Sarah Jane Dias. The stakes have never been higher.
Anshuman, clearly energised by the casting, shares his thoughts, “Sarah brings a quiet storm to the screen. Her strength, elegance, and depth make her a perfect fit for the world of Lakadbaggha. This time, the pack isn’t just back, it’s stronger, fiercer, and far more layered. With Riddhi and now Sarah, we’re expanding both the emotional resonance and the reach of this universe.”
For Sarah, the decision to join the franchise was instinctive. “I loved Lakadbaggha 1. The moment I heard about the concept of the Animal Lover Vigilante Universe expanding, I was excited. It’s rare to find a project that blends action with a genuine purpose—protecting the voiceless. Lakadbaggha 2 is bold, relevant, and emotionally charged. And it gave me a chance to make my career-long dream of doing action come true. I’m thrilled to be a part of this journey along with Anshuman and the rest of the team.”
Under Anshuman’s direction, The Monkey Business plunges deeper into the dark, dangerous world of animal exploitation—this time spotlighting the illegal trafficking of primates. But while the action promises to be next-level, the heart of the story remains: justice, empathy, and the fight for those who cannot fight for themselves.
Currently in production, Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business is slated for a winter 2025 theatrical release. With its blend of action, emotion, and a noble cause, the sequel aims to push the envelope of Indian action cinema—while championing compassion in a world often devoid of it.