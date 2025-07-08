Sarah Jane Dias joins Lakadbaggha 2: A fierce new addition to India’s Animal Lover Vigilante Universe

The Animal Lover Vigilante Universe just got a bold new addition—and it’s nothing short of thrilling. Actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha has officially revealed that actor and former Miss India, Sarah Jane Dias, is now part of the Lakadbaggha 2 cast. The much-anticipated sequel, intriguingly subtitled The Monkey Business, is already generating serious buzz. The announcement was made via Anshuman’s social media, where he teased fans with a fierce promise: the Lakadbaggha pack is getting “fiercer and stronger” with Sarah’s entry into what he proudly hails as India’s first-ever Animal Lover Vigilante Universe.

Lakadbaggha 2 gave me a chance to make my career-long dream of doing action come true: Sarah Jane Dias

With her commanding presence and magnetic versatility, Sarah Jane Dias has long been a force to reckon with. Whether lighting up screens in the recent psychological thriller Kankhajura, delving deep into grit and ambition in the sports drama Inside Edge, or standing tall among the ensemble of the globally acclaimed Angry Indian Goddesses—India’s trailblazing female buddy film—Sarah has consistently delivered performances that leave a mark. Now, she’s entering uncharted territory.

While Sarah’s character remains under wraps, insiders hint at a role rich with moral gravitas and physical prowess—one that could become a defining force in this evolving vigilante universe.