IFFM 2025 pays tribute to Guru Dutt with screenings of Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), the largest celebration of Indian cinema beyond India’s borders, is gearing up for a heartfelt homage to one of Hindi cinema’s most luminous pioneers — the legendary Guru Dutt. In its much-anticipated 2025 edition, IFFM will showcase special screenings of two of Guru Dutt’s timeless masterpieces, Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool, inviting audiences to rediscover the magic of a true cinematic visionary.

Guru Dutt’s visual poetry lights up Melbourne’s Indian Film Festival

Guru Dutt’s genius transcended mere storytelling — his films revolutionized Indian cinema with their poetic depth, striking visual artistry, and profound humanism. Even decades later, his work continues to echo through the hearts and minds of filmmakers and cinephiles worldwide. With this tribute, IFFM doesn’t just celebrate a filmmaker, but honours a true auteur whose artistic brilliance gifted Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable and soul-stirring moments.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange captures the spirit of this homage perfectly, saying, “Guru Dutt was far ahead of his time, both in terms of cinematic technique and the emotional depth of his narratives. His films like Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool are not just classics, they are cultural treasures that speak to the soul of Indian cinema. At IFFM, we believe it is essential to honour those who shaped our cinematic heritage. This tribute is our humble way of remembering his genius and introducing his timeless work to new global audiences.”

This specially curated retrospective forms part of IFFM’s larger celebration of Indian cinema’s golden era — a time when storytelling was imbued with elegance, intensity, and social consciousness. Melbourne audiences will be transported back to that radiant epoch, experiencing the visual poetry of Guru Dutt’s films on the big screen — a fitting tribute to a man who viewed cinema not merely as entertainment, but as a profound artistic language.

As IFFM 2025 unfolds, it continues its proud legacy of spotlighting the rich tapestry of Indian storytelling — paying homage to the legends of the past while championing the vibrant voices shaping the future.