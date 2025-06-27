Lights, camera, Melbourne! The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne returns for a dazzling 16th edition

The vibrant pulse of Indian cinema is set to echo across Australian shores once again as the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) gears up for its spectacular 16th edition, running from August 14 to 24, 2025. Renowned as the largest celebration of Indian cinema outside India, IFFM 2025 is poised to deliver an electrifying mix of films, insightful masterclasses, compelling conversations, and red-carpet glamour — with none other than Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Vir Das headlining the event as one of the key guests of honour.

Vir Das headlines IFFM 2025

In a heartfelt tribute, the festival will felicitate Vir Das, celebrating his trailblazing journey through the world of comedy and entertainment. From selling out arenas across continents to redefining the boundaries of comedic storytelling, Vir has become a cultural force to reckon with. His presence at IFFM isn’t just a guest appearance — it’s a moment of recognition for a creative powerhouse who has taken Indian humour global.

And 2025 marks a particularly exciting chapter in Vir’s career. He’s all set to make his directorial debut as co-director of Happy Patel, a highly anticipated project backed by Aamir Khan Films. As if that wasn’t enough, he’s also venturing into the literary world with the upcoming release of his debut book The Outsider — a title sure to intrigue, provoke, and resonate.