Lights, camera, Melbourne! The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne returns for a dazzling 16th edition

The vibrant pulse of Indian cinema is set to echo across Australian shores once again as the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) gears up for its spectacular 16th edition, running from August 14 to 24, 2025. Renowned as the largest celebration of Indian cinema outside India, IFFM 2025 is poised to deliver an electrifying mix of films, insightful masterclasses, compelling conversations, and red-carpet glamour — with none other than Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Vir Das headlining the event as one of the key guests of honour.
In a heartfelt tribute, the festival will felicitate Vir Das, celebrating his trailblazing journey through the world of comedy and entertainment. From selling out arenas across continents to redefining the boundaries of comedic storytelling, Vir has become a cultural force to reckon with. His presence at IFFM isn’t just a guest appearance — it’s a moment of recognition for a creative powerhouse who has taken Indian humour global.
And 2025 marks a particularly exciting chapter in Vir’s career. He’s all set to make his directorial debut as co-director of Happy Patel, a highly anticipated project backed by Aamir Khan Films. As if that wasn’t enough, he’s also venturing into the literary world with the upcoming release of his debut book The Outsider — a title sure to intrigue, provoke, and resonate.
Reflecting on the honour, Vir shares, “It’s incredibly humbling to be recognised by IFFM, a festival that celebrates the diversity and strength of Indian storytelling. Comedy has always been my lens to view the world, and to be able to share that journey with audiences across the globe — and now be celebrated for it — is truly special. I’m looking forward to being part of the festival and engaging with fellow artists and film lovers in Melbourne.”
Held across some of Melbourne’s most iconic venues, this year’s IFFM promises a cinematic feast that spans the vast landscape of Indian cinema — from mainstream blockbusters to poignant regional films. The festival’s dynamic programming will include premieres, screenings, masterclasses, in-conversation sessions, and industry panels, creating an immersive cultural experience for film lovers of all stripes.
Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange expresses her excitement with palpable pride, saying, “We’re thrilled to bring back the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for its 16th year. This festival has always been a bridge between cultures through the magic of cinema. Honouring someone like Vir Das, who has become a truly global voice in entertainment, reflects the evolving and dynamic spirit of Indian storytelling. We can’t wait to welcome audiences to a celebration that promises inspiration, entertainment, and powerful narratives.”
As always, IFFM 2025 continues its powerful mission: to serve as a vibrant stage where storytelling meets cultural dialogue. Whether you're part of the Indian diaspora or an Australian cinephile, this is more than just a festival — it’s a joyous, soul-stirring celebration of creativity, identity, and community.