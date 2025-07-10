Actor Shishir Sharma turns masterchef in the upcoming culinary drama Rasa

Veteran actor Shishir Sharma, known for his powerful performances in Raazi, URI: The Surgical Strike, Dangal to name a few, will be seen donning the chef’s apron in the upcoming culinary drama Rasa, which is slated to release on July 25. Directed by Angith Jayaraj and Preetish Jayaraj and written by Rutuja Patil, the film also stars Rishi Bissa, Vishishtha Chawla, and Rajiv Kumar.
In Rasa, Shishir portrays the role of Anant Nair, a revered yet enigmatic culinary maestro. Sharing insights into his character, Shishir said, “I play a character called Anant Nair in Rasa, who is a chef. As an actor, being asked to play a character like this, I would consider myself fortunate. It’s a very complex character and very authoritative about his philosophy on how to run his restaurant, Ananta — which to him is a sacred place where art meets cuisine. Nothing is above Ananta — Ananta is him, he is Ananta. I found it very interesting and the experience was very satisfying.”
The story follows Varun, a passionate young chef, who finds himself in the kitchen of the legendary Anant Nair. What begins as a mentorship slowly unfolds into a layered exploration of ambition, discipline, and the deeper meaning of art in the world of gastronomy.
With its visually rich treatment, emotionally grounded storytelling, and an atmospheric backdrop of gourmet artistry, Rasa is poised to offer a sensory and thought-provoking cinematic experience.
The film promises to serve not just gourmet visuals but also an intense look into the relationship between legacy, passion, and identity.