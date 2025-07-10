Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai trailer: Makrand Deshpande and Brijendra Kala star in soulful musical drama

Set against the stunning natural beauty of Uttarakhand, the film was shot over 100 days across remote Himalayan landscapes, which serve not just as a backdrop, but as a vital, living part of the story. Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai follows the journey of a young man who falls in love with a tourist girl.

What begins as a simple romantic encounter gradually unfolds into a deeper story of personal transformation, spiritual awakening, and a rising voice for marginalized communities. It’s a love story that evolves into something much more profound, weaving themes of science, spirituality, and social justice into its emotional core.

Makrand Deshpande describes the film as an extraordinary love story that transcends the usual. “The character and the story blend science and spirituality in a very unique way,” he shares. “It’s not just a love story—it carries an important message. With politeness and depth, director Satyajeet brings a strong creative vision, and the music reflects that emotional intensity.”

Brijendra Kala, who has chosen to keep his character details under wraps, expressed his joy in being part of the project. “It was a really good experience. I always enjoy shooting in Uttarakhand—being close to nature, the cold weather, the quiet. The film is fresh, the characters are unique, and I believe audiences will really connect with it.”

Music is at the heart of Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai, with an evocative soundtrack composed by Mahesh Matkar in collaboration with Sony Music India. The film features an impressive lineup of celebrated Indian playback singers, including Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, Palak Muchhal, Yasser Desai, Harshdeep Kaur, Raj Barman, Javed Ali, Nikhita Gandhi, Salman Ali, Dev Negi, Amit Mishra, Shahid Mallya, Nihal Tauro, and Arunita Kanjilal. The distribution is managed by P Square Media.

With its blend of soulful music, striking visuals, and a story that bridges personal and societal transformation, Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai promises to be an emotionally powerful experience when it releases in theatres on August 1.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress