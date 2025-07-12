Lee Soo Hyuk’s S Line becomes a global sensation even before its release

What if you knew someone's body count without them knowing? That's the premise of this provocative new K-drama S Line. Starring Lee Soo Hyuk, Arin (Oh My Girl), and Lee Da Hee, is breaking new ground in Korean television with its bold storyline, critical acclaim, and surprising lack of a major OTT backer. Yet, it’s already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

At the heart of S Line is a darkly imaginative premise: What if sexual connections between people became visible as red threads floating above their heads?

The six-part psychological thriller unfolds in a world where these S Lines suddenly appear, exposing deeply buried secrets, private entanglements, and unresolved trauma.

Created by Handae Rhee and directed by Jooyoung Ahn, S Line adapts the webtoon of the same name by Kkomabi, known for psychologically intense narratives and part of the author’s Trilogy of Death.

In this haunting universe, a mysterious pair of glasses begins to circulate, granting the wearer the ability to see S Lines. As society reels from these revelations, a string of suspicious deaths emerges, prompting an investigation led by detective Han Ji Wook (Lee Soo Hyuk).