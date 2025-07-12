Lee Soo Hyuk’s S Line becomes a global sensation even before its release

What if you knew someone's body count without them knowing? That's the premise of this provocative new K-drama S Line. Starring Lee Soo Hyuk, Arin (Oh My Girl), and Lee Da Hee, is breaking new ground in Korean television with its bold storyline, critical acclaim, and surprising lack of a major OTT backer. Yet, it’s already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.
The six-part psychological thriller unfolds in a world where these S Lines suddenly appear, exposing deeply buried secrets, private entanglements, and unresolved trauma.
Created by Handae Rhee and directed by Jooyoung Ahn, S Line adapts the webtoon of the same name by Kkomabi, known for psychologically intense narratives and part of the author’s Trilogy of Death.
In this haunting universe, a mysterious pair of glasses begins to circulate, granting the wearer the ability to see S Lines. As society reels from these revelations, a string of suspicious deaths emerges, prompting an investigation led by detective Han Ji Wook (Lee Soo Hyuk).
Lee Soo Hyuk leads the series as the brooding detective determined to uncover the truth. Arin plays Hyun Heup, a high school student who has been seeing the S Lines since birth, while Lee Da Hee portrays Gyu Jin, a teacher who shares the same ability. The trailer, which dropped on July 2, teases a chilling mystery with the voiceover: “Can you really be sure of what you saw?”
Despite not having a streaming giant like Netflix or Prime behind it, S Line has seen massive global interest and has already carved out a place in history by becoming only the third Korean series to be invited to the main competition at the Cannes International Series Festival, following Mother (2018) and Bargain (2023).
At Cannes Season 8, S Line premiered its first two episodes and clinched the award for Best Music, earning rave reviews for its eerie, immersive soundtrack.
S Line will stream exclusively on Wavve, a Korea-only platform with no free trial. Episodes 1 & 2 will release on July 11, episodes 3 & 4 on July 18, and the next two on July 25.
