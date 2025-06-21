Fated by the stars: Which K-drama character matches your zodiac?

Aries – Do Bong-soon (Strong Woman Do Bong-soon)- Fearless, impulsive, and full of fire—just like Bong-soon. Aries thrive on action and independence, and this powerhouse heroine fits the bill with her strength, ambition, and fierce loyalty.

Taurus – Yoon Se-ri (Crash Landing on You)- Classy, grounded, and obsessed with the finer things? Say hello to your match. Taurus signs will relate to Se-ri’s love for luxury, her calm demeanor, and her ability to build a life on her own terms—even if it means crash-landing into love.

Gemini – Ko Moon-young (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay)- Charming, mysterious, and unpredictable, Gemini energy is embodied perfectly by this complex, razor-sharp writer. She’s layered, expressive, and unafraid to speak her mind—just like you.

Cancer – Kim Shin (Goblin)- Deeply emotional and romantic to the core, Cancer signs will fall for the tragic yet tender Goblin. He carries centuries of pain but still loves with a depth only a Cancer can understand.

Leo – Gu Jun-pyo (Boys Over Flowers)- Bold, dramatic, and born to stand out—Leos, your K-drama twin is the iconic Gu Jun-pyo. His flair for the extravagant, fierce loyalty, and larger-than-life personality scream Leo energy.