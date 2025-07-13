Spoilers revealed: Cameos and post-credit scenes explained in James Gunn’s Superman

James Gunn’s Superman reboot shakes up the classic mythology. Turns out, Superman’s parents sent him to Earth not just to protect humanity, but to rule over it. Lex Luthor revealed a hidden recording in his Fortress of Solitude, even suggesting a “harem of wives”, which triggered global backlash. In response, Superman must confront not only external adversaries but personal doubts.

Superman is thrown into a vortex of political and cosmic chaos

A war between the fictional countries Boravia and Jarhanpur escalates, manipulated by Lex to gain territory through a covert alliance with Boravia.

Superman battles a city-crumbling black‑hole rift created by Lex’s experiments in a pocket dimension, confronts a kaiju, and faces Ultraman, a clone created in Lex’s lab, both played by David Corenswet. Ultimately, he delivers an impassioned speech about his humanity, rescues the city, and sees Luthor imprisoned in Belle Reve.

The movie is packed with high-profile cameos. Bradley Cooper appears as Jor-El in a Kryptonian holographic message. John Cena returns as Peacemaker, delivering a critical TV interview segment

Frank Grillo reprises General Rick Flag Sr. in his first live-action appearance following the animated Creature Commandos. In a key post-credit moment, Milly Alcock debuts as Kara Zor‑El/Supergirl, removing Krypto from the scene, with her involvement paving the way for the standalone Supergirl film scheduled for June 2026.