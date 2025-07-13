Suman Maitra’s new short film Zariyaa brings back the nostalgia of radio and music

Director Suman Maitra teams up with Rajeswar, Amrita Chattopadhyay, and Tapati Munshi for the short film Zariyaa. With a tagline that says, an ode to the city, the movie is all about music, Kolkata, nostalgia and blending the two together. The movie brings together all the elements that would attract a modern audience – right from the well travelled streets of Kolkata to the café culture.
Zariyaa follows the narrative of Arjun, played by Rajeswar who is a radio jockey and a very talented guitarist who runs a late-night show called Zariyaa. This show is a meandering pool of melodies, stories, and words which are usually left unspoken but deep enough to explore the true human emotions. Arjun meets Tulika, essayed by Amrita Chattopadhyay, who plays a filmmaker capturing the vibrant aesthetics and untold stories of the City of Joy through her lens. She hears Arjun singing in the café by chance and the tunes get etched on her mind, tunes which reflect and celebrate the city, which is also what she spotlights.
The movie then follows the two lead characters and the audience can witness how their paths come together through art and love thereby making them engage in a journey of discovering unknown facets of their own personalities; and in the process discover the city they most love – Kolkata.
Spotlighting on her character Amrita comments, “Tuli aka Tulika is a free spirit, loves her profession, loves the city, and is addicted to coffee, music and a radio show. She loves her docu-projects, loneliness, and speaks her heart out when she connects with someone. She also has a very close bond with her grandmother.”
This short romantic drama is all of 30 minutes approximately with music by Mouli Chakraborty and songs by Ranajoy Bhattacharjee among others. It is anticipated that Zariyaa widens the scope of incorporating simplicity in Bengali movies, a theme that seems to attract the audience the most these days.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.