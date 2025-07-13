Suman Maitra’s new short film Zariyaa brings back the nostalgia of radio and music

The movie then follows the two lead characters and the audience can witness how their paths come together through art and love thereby making them engage in a journey of discovering unknown facets of their own personalities; and in the process discover the city they most love – Kolkata.

Spotlighting on her character Amrita comments, “Tuli aka Tulika is a free spirit, loves her profession, loves the city, and is addicted to coffee, music and a radio show. She loves her docu-projects, loneliness, and speaks her heart out when she connects with someone. She also has a very close bond with her grandmother.”