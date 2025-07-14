‘Attack on Titan’ director Tetsurō Araki to make his India debut at Anime India 2025

Acclaimed Japanese director Tetsurō Araki, who is best known for Attack on Titan, Death Note, Guilty Crown, and Bubble, makes his first-ever visit to India. Born in Sayama, Japan, he will headline Anime India 2025, the country’s first full-scale anime convention, to be held from August 22–24 at the NESCO Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

The event will feature Araki leading exclusive panels and a Q&A session

Anisong DJ Touko Nakamura and Japanese voice actor Tsunko, who will host concerts and meet-and-greet sessions, are joining him on the lineup.

The convention will also welcome key industry figures like Hideo Katsumata, president of Avex Pictures (Black Clover, Look Back), and Susume Fukunaga from The Pokémon Company, as part of the concurrent Animation & More Summit.

Beyond headline guests, there will be cosplay competitions, anime quizzes, fan-led panels, and a dedicated anime film festival featuring exclusive screenings and behind-the-scenes footage at Anime India 2025.

A first-of-its-kind anime concert with anisong performances and DJ sets is also on the cards, alongside a sprawling merchandise zone packed with licensed goods from fan-favourite franchises like Demon Slayer, Spy x Family, Naruto, Attack on Titan, and Tokyo Revengers, plus original creator booths by over 24 artists. Another exciting addition is a themed Maid Café experience.