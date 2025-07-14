‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ returns to theatres on July 18

A decade after it first captivated audiences, critically acclaimed biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' is all set for a grand return to theatres on July 18, 2025.

Farhan Akhtar says portraying Milkha Singh was both an honour and a responsibility

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film originally released in 2013 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Chronicling the life of Milkha Singh, famously dubbed The Flying Sikh, the movie traces his rise from a tragedy-stricken childhood to becoming a Commonwealth and Asian Games medalist. Singh’s story of resilience and triumph resonated deeply with viewers, earning the film both critical acclaim and commercial success.

The re-release is a renewed opportunity for audiences to witness Milkha Singh’s extraordinary journey on the big screen.

“Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a very special film for me. It felt personal. It's a tribute to the indomitable spirit of a man who turned pain into purpose,” said director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in a statement.

“Even today, the film continues to inspire, and that’s the legacy we hoped to honour. I am thrilled about its re-release.”