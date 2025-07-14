‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ returns to theatres on July 18

A decade after it first captivated audiences, critically acclaimed biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' is all set for a grand return to theatres on July 18, 2025.
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film originally released in 2013 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Chronicling the life of Milkha Singh, famously dubbed The Flying Sikh, the movie traces his rise from a tragedy-stricken childhood to becoming a Commonwealth and Asian Games medalist. Singh’s story of resilience and triumph resonated deeply with viewers, earning the film both critical acclaim and commercial success.
The re-release is a renewed opportunity for audiences to witness Milkha Singh’s extraordinary journey on the big screen.
“Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a very special film for me. It felt personal. It's a tribute to the indomitable spirit of a man who turned pain into purpose,” said director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in a statement.
“Even today, the film continues to inspire, and that’s the legacy we hoped to honour. I am thrilled about its re-release.”
Actor Farhan Akhtar, who underwent intense physical training to portray the iconic athlete, called the film one of the most transformative experiences of his career.
“Portraying Milkha Singh, a man whose story is etched in the soul of our nation, was both an honour and a responsibility,” Akhtar said.
“I’m grateful that audiences will get the chance to experience the film once again on the big screen, where its emotion, scale, and spirit truly come alive.”
The film also features standout performances by Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, and Prakash Raj, each playing pivotal roles in the life of Milkha Singh.
