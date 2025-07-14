Here’s the real-life dog who inspired Superman’s pet Krypto

In the latest Superman film, fans have been charmed by more than just the Man of Steel’s heroics. Enter Krypto, a CGI white mutt with a red cape who soars alongside Superman, stealing scenes and hearts alike. But what many don’t know is that this fictional superdog was inspired by director James Gunn’s rescue dog, Ozu.

Krypto first appeared in DC Comics back in 1955, but for his latest cinematic outing, James gave the canine superhero a personal touch

He revealed that Krypto’s look and mannerisms were modeled on Ozu, a rescue dog adopted by James from a hoarding situation involving 60 other dogs.

Ozu’s challenging behavior, from destroying furniture to even eating James's laptop, made him an unlikely muse. Yet, it was precisely this unruly nature that shaped Krypto’s on-screen personality.

To bring Krypto to life, James had Ozu undergo a high-tech 3D scanning process, despite the dog’s apparent dislike for it. The filmmakers used multiple visual effects teams, including the experts behind Guardians of the Galaxy’s Rocket Raccoon, to create Krypto’s CGI model.

The director even used his own pet videos, particularly ones showing Ozu playing with his cat, as reference for Krypto’s playful antics in the film.