Karnataka caps movie ticket price to ₹200

The Karnataka government has proposed a price ceiling of ₹200 on movie tickets. Once finalised, the change will standardise cinema ticket pricing across Karnataka.

The move is expected to make cinema more accessible to the public

Drafted by the Home Department, the ticket price cap of ₹200 is inclusive of entertainment tax. The cap will apply to all theatres, regardless of the type (single-screen or multiplex) or film language.

The amendment comes under the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014. Titled Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, the draft has been put forth for public feedback.

Citizens have 15 days from the date of publication in the Official Gazette to submit suggestions or objections.