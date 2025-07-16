Karnataka caps movie ticket price to ₹200

The Karnataka government has proposed a price ceiling of ₹200 on movie tickets. Once finalised, the change will standardise cinema ticket pricing across Karnataka.
Drafted by the Home Department, the ticket price cap of ₹200 is inclusive of entertainment tax. The cap will apply to all theatres, regardless of the type (single-screen or multiplex) or film language.
The amendment comes under the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014. Titled Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, the draft has been put forth for public feedback.
Citizens have 15 days from the date of publication in the Official Gazette to submit suggestions or objections.
This move comes under the state budget for the financial year 2025-26, with an estimated total outlay of Rs 4,08,647 crore.
The highlight of the budget, which emphasized infrastructure, cinema promotion, etc., was the state government’s decision to cap movie ticket prices at for all shows. The Kannada film industry had been pushing the government to regulate and cap cinema ticket rates for a while now.