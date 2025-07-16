Cinema

KJ Apa and Madelyn Cline’s 'The map that leads to you' will premiere this August

Rom-com lovers gear up for this new Prime Video release 'The map that leads to you' starring KJ Apa and Madelyn Cline
This film is directed by Lasse Hallström
The Map That Leads to You stars KJ Apa and Madelyn ClineX
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Romantic drama fans gear up! The Map That Leads to You, starring KJ Apa and Madelyn Cline, is set to release on Prime Video on August 20, 2025.

The film directed by Lasse Hallström is a heartfelt story of love and destiny

This film, directed by Lasse Hallström, tells a touching story of love and fate. Hallström has directed beloved films like What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, The Cider House Rules, Chocolat, Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, and A Dog’s Purpose.

Based on J.P. Monninger’s well-known novel of the same name, the story follows Heather, played by Madelyn Cline. She embarks on a European adventure with her friends before diving into her planned life.

The film also features an ensemble cast that includes Josh Lucas, Madison Thompson, Sofia Wylie, and Orlando Norman
The novel is based on J.P. Monninger’s well-known novel of the same nameX

During her journey, she meets Jack (portrayed by KJ Apa), a mysterious and charming stranger. Their connection sparks an emotional journey that transforms their lives, revealing secrets and making choices that could alter everything.

The film also features an ensemble cast that includes Josh Lucas, Madison Thompson, Sofia Wylie, and Orlando Norman.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

This film is directed by Lasse Hallström
The Devil Wears Prada sequel to hit big screen on this day in 2026
Amazon Prime Video 
Madelyn Cline
KJ Apa
The map that leads to you

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com