KJ Apa and Madelyn Cline’s 'The map that leads to you' will premiere this August

Romantic drama fans gear up! The Map That Leads to You, starring KJ Apa and Madelyn Cline, is set to release on Prime Video on August 20, 2025.

The film directed by Lasse Hallström is a heartfelt story of love and destiny

This film, directed by Lasse Hallström, tells a touching story of love and fate. Hallström has directed beloved films like What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, The Cider House Rules, Chocolat, Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, and A Dog’s Purpose.

Based on J.P. Monninger’s well-known novel of the same name, the story follows Heather, played by Madelyn Cline. She embarks on a European adventure with her friends before diving into her planned life.