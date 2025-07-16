Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu draws inspiration from NTR and MGR, says director Jyothi Krisna

As the release date for Hari Hara Veera Mallu draws closer—slated for July 24—the anticipation surrounding the film is reaching a crescendo. With Pawan Kalyan in the lead, expectations are sky-high, and now director Jyothi Krisna has added fuel to the fire with a fascinating revelation about the inspiration behind the power-packed character.

Pawan Kalyan wields the legacy of NTR and MGR in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The filmmaker shares that Pawan’s role in Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been shaped by the legacies of two of Indian cinema’s greatest icons—NTR and MGR. It was observing Pawan Kalyan’s trailblazing presence, both onscreen and off, that nudged Jyothi Krisna to look toward these towering figures from the past.

“Pawan’s onscreen persona is designed to reflect him as a virtuous, strong, and people-centric character,” the director explains. Drawing parallels with MGR, who continued to deliver message-driven films even after becoming Chief Minister, Jyothi Krisna reveals how that legacy inspired one of the film’s standout elements. “I was inspired by this aspect and composed a powerful and thought-provoking song Maata Vinali in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The essence of the song conveys to embrace positivity and righteousness in life, reflecting Pawan’s ideology and appeal. The song impacted and resonated deeply with the audiences,” he adds.