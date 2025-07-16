Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu draws inspiration from NTR and MGR, says director Jyothi Krisna

As the release date for Hari Hara Veera Mallu draws closer—slated for July 24—the anticipation surrounding the film is reaching a crescendo. With Pawan Kalyan in the lead, expectations are sky-high, and now director Jyothi Krisna has added fuel to the fire with a fascinating revelation about the inspiration behind the power-packed character.
The filmmaker shares that Pawan’s role in Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been shaped by the legacies of two of Indian cinema’s greatest icons—NTR and MGR. It was observing Pawan Kalyan’s trailblazing presence, both onscreen and off, that nudged Jyothi Krisna to look toward these towering figures from the past.
“Pawan’s onscreen persona is designed to reflect him as a virtuous, strong, and people-centric character,” the director explains. Drawing parallels with MGR, who continued to deliver message-driven films even after becoming Chief Minister, Jyothi Krisna reveals how that legacy inspired one of the film’s standout elements. “I was inspired by this aspect and composed a powerful and thought-provoking song Maata Vinali in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The essence of the song conveys to embrace positivity and righteousness in life, reflecting Pawan’s ideology and appeal. The song impacted and resonated deeply with the audiences,” he adds.
Equally influential was the cinematic legacy of NTR, whose mythological and folklore-based roles—especially as Lord Rama and Lord Krishna—are etched in history. “NTR garu was admirably depicted as Lord Rama with a bow and arrow that represented his power and ability to uphold dharma. I drew inspiration from this element and designed a bow and arrow for Pawan garu in Hari Hara Veera Mallu (which is also a period film). These weapons symbolise Pawan’s power and readiness to fight for justice and uphold dharma,” the filmmaker notes.
What ultimately shaped the script, Jyothi Krisna admits, was the realisation that audiences are seeing Pawan Kalyan not merely as a cinematic hero—but as a leader. “I wanted to create every scene as a ‘special one’ that’ll elevate the narrative.”
With such weighty inspiration and a character forged in the image of two cinematic titans, Hari Hara Veera Mallu promises not just entertainment—but a legacy in motion.