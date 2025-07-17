Cinema

Disney Pixar’s Hoppers to release in Indian theatre on March 2026

Written and directed by Daniel Chong, the movie features a voice cast that includes Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan and Hollywood star Jon Ham
A still from Disney Pixar’s Hoppers
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Hoppers, an upcoming animated film from Disney Pixar, will be released in Indian theatres on March 6, 2026, the Hollywood studio has announced. Written and directed by Daniel Chong, the movie features a voice cast that includes Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan and Hollywood star Jon Ham.

All you need to know about Hoppers

Hoppers tells the story of Mabel (Curda), a determined 19-year-old college student who uses cutting-edge technology to hop her consciousness into the body of a lifelike robotic beaver in order to protect a threatened forest glade from destruction, a press release said.

Mabel’s journey from university life into the lush wilderness, where she navigates forest politics, befriends a flamboyant bear named King George, voiced by Moynihan, and tries to stop the plans of the ambitious and sly Mayor Jerry, voiced by Hamm.

What starts as a covert mission becomes a surprising tale of belonging, identity, and environmental connection, read the official logline. Chong is best known for his work on Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears and We Bare Bears: The Movie. Hoppers is produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle.

Why yoga, tai chi, walking might cure your insomnia
Disney Pixar
Hoppers

