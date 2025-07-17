Why yoga, tai chi, walking might cure your insomnia

If you are suffering from insomnia, performing exercises such as yoga, tai chi, walking and jogging may help improve sleep quality, according to a recent study. The findings, published in the online journal BMJ Evidence Based Medicine, back the use of exercise as a primary treatment strategy for poor sleep patterns.

Insomnia is characterised by difficulties falling and staying asleep and early morning awakening. It is associated with heightened risks of various mental and physical health conditions, including dementia and cardiovascular disease. Drug treatments for insomnia come with side effects and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), while effective, isn’t always available due to the shortage of trained therapists, explained the researchers from Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, China.

“The findings of this study further underscore the therapeutic potential of exercise interventions in the treatment of insomnia, suggesting that their role may extend beyond adjunctive support to serve as viable primary treatment options,” said corresponding author Zhao-lan Liu, from the varsity.

“Although current clinical guidelines make only limited mention of exercise, this study provides relatively comprehensive comparative evidence that may inform the development of more specific and actionable clinical recommendations,” Liu added.