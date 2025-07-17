Indian actors stepping behind the camera to direct and produce

This year, Indian cinema is witnessing a thrilling evolution. The spotlight is shifting—not just on-screen but behind the camera. 2025 is shaping up to be a watershed moment as a fresh wave of actors embrace new creative roles as directors and producers. From intimate streaming projects to sprawling pan-India spectacles, these storytellers are taking the reins, crafting narratives that are truly their own.
Here’s a curated look at some of the most exciting actor-turned-filmmaker names to watch this year:
Power couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are breaking new ground, stepping into producing with Toaster, a Netflix film that marks their first collaborative project as producers. This move beyond acting signals their desire to shape stories from the ground up, broadening their creative horizons and making waves on the streaming frontier.
Actor and filmmaker Anshuman Jha is doubling down on his directorial ambitions with not one, but two films slated for 2025. Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business reunites an international cast and crew to expand India’s pioneering animal vigilante universe, while the dark comedy Lord Curzon Ki Haveli promises Anshuman’s signature offbeat storytelling. His dual projects reflect a fearless commitment to pushing boundaries and storytelling innovation.
From the gritty worlds of Mirzapur and Extraction, Priyanshu Painyuli takes a bold leap into directing and producing with Jaagar. Set against the stunning backdrop of Uttarakhand’s mountains, Jaagar is a deeply personal, culturally rooted story that signals a new chapter in Priyanshu’s artistic journey — one that marries regional narratives with universal themes.
Multi-hyphenate Vir Das, famed for his sharp wit and screen presence, steps behind the camera for the first time with Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos. Co-directing and starring in this comedy-thriller produced by Aamir Khan, Vir Das adds another dimension to his diverse career, proving that his creative ambitions know no bounds.
Known for his critically acclaimed work, Abhishek Banerjee has worn many hats — actor, producer, and creative force behind Stolen. His hands-on involvement in this powerful film showcased a dedication to cinema that resonates deeply, cementing his role as a producer committed to impactful storytelling.
Riding high on the blockbuster success of Kantara, Rishabh Shetty returns to direct and star in Kantara: Chapter 1, poised to take the franchise pan-India. With a storytelling style steeped in folklore and local culture, Rishabh’s continuing journey behind the camera is one of the most anticipated in Indian cinema today.
As Indian actors don new creative hats, 2025 emerges as a landmark year where performance meets production, and storytelling gains bold, fresh voices. This wave isn’t just about diversification — it’s a renaissance of creative control, narrative freedom, and cinematic innovation.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain