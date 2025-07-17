Raghava Lawrence–Nivin Pauly’s Benz completes two schedules, reveals Lokesh Kanagaraj

Ace filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is co-producing the much-anticipated action thriller Benz, has confirmed that the film has successfully completed two shooting schedules. The film, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, features Raghava Lawrence and Nivin Pauly in the lead, with Nivin taking on a never-before-seen villainous role.

Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms two schedules done for Benz

In a recent video interview, Lokesh shared, "Our next film is Benz. They’ve completed the second schedule, if I’m not wrong. Philo (editor Philomin Raj) is working on it. I’ll check in with him to see how the footage is shaping up. The team is aiming to wrap up the shoot within the next three to four months. We also have a few other projects in the pipeline."

Benz has sparked significant buzz, primarily because it marks Nivin Pauly’s debut as a full-fledged antagonist. Teasing his dual role in the film, director Bakkiyaraj Kannan introduced Nivin's character on social media with the caption: "Soft boy? That was yesterday. Nivin Pauly 2.0—our certified Baddie. Breaking hearts, breaking rules, and breaking bad. Meet #Walter."

The character promo has only intensified the hype. It opens with sounds of violence from a room, followed by the intimidating entrance of Walter—played by Nivin—covered in gold ornaments and wielding a bloodied metal hammer. With a sinister smile revealing golden teeth, Walter questions another character, also played by Nivin, about someone's name. The second character, portrayed as naive and comical, says “Bens,” then corrects it to “Benz.” This humorous exchange subtly introduces the antagonist’s name: Walter.

Walter then delivers a chilling line: "When a head inside a helmet itself is cut like the head of a goat, who..."He trails off with a sinister laugh, wrapping up the promo by describing himself: "A dirty mind, a beautiful heart—deadly combination. Love you, Walter!"

From the promo, it’s clear Nivin Pauly is playing a dual role, blending menace and dark comedy. Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Benz features music by the young sensation Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Goutham George, and editing by Philomin Raj. The film’s art direction is handled by Jacki, with Pradeep Boopathi onboard as creative producer. Produced by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sudhan Sundaram, and Jagadish Palanisamy, Benz is shaping up to be a gritty, stylish action thriller.

