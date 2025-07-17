Salman Khan reveals that Battle of Galwan is one of the most physically demanding films he's ever taken on in his career

The actor said he was excited to do the film, which he announced earlier this month.

"When I was signing the film, I thought it's amazing but it's a very very difficult film to do. I've 20 days (of work) in Ladakh and then seven to eight days (of shoot) in cold water. We will be shooting this month," the 59-year-old actor added.

Reports in the media suggest that Battle of Galwan may not have the traditional release on Eid, a date often associated with Khan's films, but instead arrive in theatres in January or June next year.

When asked, Salman said, "Yes, January." The actor also confirmed a sequel to his 2015 movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in the works.

"I liked that movie (first of the film). It will kind of have the same theme and emotional beat. But it will be a different film," Salman said about the film, which completed 10 years today.

The actor, a cycling and biking enthusiast, was speaking on the sidelines of a press event for the season two of Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). He is the brand ambassador of ISRL.

"I've always been a rider, from cycles to motorbikes, I've loved them all. Though I don't get to ride as often now," the actor said but cautioned fans against racing on the roads.