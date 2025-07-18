Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey tickets sold out in minutes; here's why the film needs to be on your watchlist

Acclaimed filmmkaer Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey had it tickets get sold out in minutes after going live for the first screening shows, a year before its release. Featuring a star-studded cast comprising Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron, the film is slated to hit the big screen on July 17, 2026.

What makes The Odyssey a must-watch?

IMAX shared the news of the pre-sale of the tickets for the first screenings on Thursday, on its official Instagram handle.

The post featured the schedule of the first screenings.

"Get tickets now to experience the first IMAX 70mm screenings of #TheOdysseyMovie - A film by Christopher Nolan. In theatres 7 17 2026. Link in Bio," read the caption.