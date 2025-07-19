Filmmaker Madhumita decodes what made her remake KD into Kaalidhar Laapata
Kaalidhar Laapata is on everybody's minds for all the right reasons. Be it the innocence that the story carries, or the warm unusual friendship that the film talks about. Currently streaming on Zee 5, Kaalidhar Laapata, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, is a remake of the very popular Tamil film KD (2019), directed by the same director, Madhumita. We speak with Madhumita at length and here's what stood out for Kaalidhar Laapata. Excerpts:
What made you do a remake of KD?
KD, remade as Kaalidhar Laapataa is a story that’s incredibly close to my heart. After seeing how audiences connected with the original, I felt there was so much more to explore by bringing it to a wider, Hindi-speaking audience. The core emotions—loss, abandonment, friendship, and rediscovering oneself—are universal, and I wanted to see how these themes would resonate in a new cultural context. The opportunity to revisit the story, deepen its layers, and share it with more people was simply too compelling to pass up.
Why did you choose Abhishek to play the lead role? What went into casting the other actors?
Abhishek Bachchan brought a unique blend of vulnerability and strength to the role of Kaalidhar. When I narrated the story to him, he immediately connected with the character’s journey, and I knew he would bring both depth and authenticity to the part. Casting the other actors was about finding people who could embody the spirit of their characters and create genuine chemistry on screen. I look for actors who surprise me and bring something unexpected—whether it’s a spark of humour, a quiet strength, or a sense of mischief. The process is always a mix of instinct, collaboration, and a little bit of magic.
Do you believe in unusual friendships? Have you ever had any cherished unusual, unmatched friend?
Absolutely! I think some of the most meaningful relationships in life are the ones that defy expectations. I’ve been lucky to have friends who are nothing like me on the surface—different backgrounds, ages, even wildly different worldviews. But those friendships have taught me the most, challenged me to see the world differently, and brought a lot of laughter (and sometimes chaos) into my life. I cherish those unmatched bonds; they remind me that connection can happen in the most unexpected ways.
What according to you is the biggest happiness that life can give?
For me, the greatest happiness comes from genuine connection—whether it’s with family, friends, or even strangers who become part of your journey. It’s those moments of shared laughter, understanding, and kindness that linger long after everything else fades. Creating something meaningful, seeing it touch someone’s heart, and knowing you’ve made a difference, even in a small way, is pure joy.
The film talks about the simplicity of life. Do you believe in the same?
I truly do. There’s a quiet beauty in simplicity—finding joy in small moments, everyday rituals, and the people around us. Life can get complicated, but I believe it’s the simple things—like a good cup of chai, an honest conversation, a cuddle with my doggy, or a walk in nature—that ground us and bring the most peace. My films often reflect that belief, celebrating the ordinary as something extraordinary.
Who is your favourite director and film/series that you have recently watched?
It’s hard to pick just one favourite director, but I deeply admire filmmakers who tell human stories with honesty and empathy. Recently, I watched When Life Gives You Tangerines (a series on Netflix), and it left a lasting impression on me. I’m always inspired by work that moves me emotionally and makes me reflect on my own approach to storytelling.
What are the other projects that are in the pipeline?
I’m currently working on a thriller that’s pushing me out of my comfort zone—in Tamil. The next one is a fun action film for Amazon in Telugu. I’m also developing a project that brings together a powerhouse ensemble of women for an international monster film. As always, I’m excited to keep exploring new stories and experimenting with different genres, one film at a time.
