Filmmaker Madhumita decodes what made her remake KD into Kaalidhar Laapata

A

Abhishek Bachchan brought a unique blend of vulnerability and strength to the role of Kaalidhar. When I narrated the story to him, he immediately connected with the character’s journey, and I knew he would bring both depth and authenticity to the part. Casting the other actors was about finding people who could embody the spirit of their characters and create genuine chemistry on screen. I look for actors who surprise me and bring something unexpected—whether it’s a spark of humour, a quiet strength, or a sense of mischief. The process is always a mix of instinct, collaboration, and a little bit of magic.