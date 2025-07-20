Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2, gets postponed by a week, to release on August 1

Son of Sardaar was helmed by Ashwni Dhir and starred Devgn, late actor Mukul Dev, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

It revolved around Jaswinder "Jassi" Singh Randhawa (Devgn), who returns to his village in Punjab after spending years in London to sell ancestral property. But things take an unexpected turn.

The film emerged as box office hit and grossed Rs 161.48 crore with its worldwide collection.

The film, Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur are already getting a lot of attention and trolling on social media because of the choreography of the song Pehla Tu, Duja Tu, where Ajay and Mrunal are seen dancing in a cemetery, with a hookstep that only uses only their fingers. The Po Po song is not behind either, because of its hookstep. This song is a new version of the original used in Son of Sardaar.