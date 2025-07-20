Indian box office earns ₹5,723 crore in HY2025

A new report claims Indian box office recorded impressive growth in the first half of 2025, raking in a massive ₹5,723 crore between January and June.
According to the India Box Office Report: Jan–Jun 2025 by Ormax Media, this marks a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2024, marking a strong rebound for the theatrical market. The figure also comes within striking distance of the record ₹5,735 crore collected during the first half of 2022.
In the first six months of 2025, 17 films crossed the ₹100 crore mark, a significant jump from just 10 films during the same period last year. Unlike previous years, where a few blockbusters dominated the charts, this year’s growth has been driven by a consistent flow of mid- to high-performing films.
At the forefront of this box office surge is Chhaava, a historical action-drama starring Vicky Kaushal, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year so far with a staggering ₹693 crore. Trailing behind is the Telugu hit Sankranthiki Vasthunam, featuring Daggubati Venkatesh, which also posted robust nationwide earnings.
June proved to be a particularly lucrative month, contributing over ₹900 crore alone to the half-year total. Among the biggest hits of June were the Hindi films Sitaare Zameen Par and Housefull 5, both closing in on the ₹200 crore mark.
The Tamil-Telugu bilingual Kuberaa and Hollywood’s F1, starring Brad Pitt, also featured among the top grossers for the month.
Language-wise, Hindi cinema continued to dominate with a 40% share of total box office collections. Telugu films contributed 20%, while Tamil films accounted for 15%.
Notably, Hollywood reclaimed a double-digit share, crossing 10% for the first time since 2022, indicating a resurgence of international content in Indian theatres.
Looking forward, the industry is optimistic about a record-breaking year. If current trends hold, 2025 could close at ₹13,500 crore, making it the biggest year ever for Indian cinema.
However, much will depend on the performance of major upcoming releases in the second half of the year.
Among the most anticipated titles are Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thama, and Pawan Kalyan’s OG.