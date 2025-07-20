Indian box office earns ₹5,723 crore in HY2025

A new report claims Indian box office recorded impressive growth in the first half of 2025, raking in a massive ₹5,723 crore between January and June.

One of the standout highlights of the report is the rise in ₹100 crore club films

According to the India Box Office Report: Jan–Jun 2025 by Ormax Media, this marks a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2024, marking a strong rebound for the theatrical market. The figure also comes within striking distance of the record ₹5,735 crore collected during the first half of 2022.

In the first six months of 2025, 17 films crossed the ₹100 crore mark, a significant jump from just 10 films during the same period last year. Unlike previous years, where a few blockbusters dominated the charts, this year’s growth has been driven by a consistent flow of mid- to high-performing films.

At the forefront of this box office surge is Chhaava, a historical action-drama starring Vicky Kaushal, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year so far with a staggering ₹693 crore. Trailing behind is the Telugu hit Sankranthiki Vasthunam, featuring Daggubati Venkatesh, which also posted robust nationwide earnings.

June proved to be a particularly lucrative month, contributing over ₹900 crore alone to the half-year total. Among the biggest hits of June were the Hindi films Sitaare Zameen Par and Housefull 5, both closing in on the ₹200 crore mark.

The Tamil-Telugu bilingual Kuberaa and Hollywood’s F1, starring Brad Pitt, also featured among the top grossers for the month.

Language-wise, Hindi cinema continued to dominate with a 40% share of total box office collections. Telugu films contributed 20%, while Tamil films accounted for 15%.

Notably, Hollywood reclaimed a double-digit share, crossing 10% for the first time since 2022, indicating a resurgence of international content in Indian theatres.