Janel Parrish to star in indie drama ‘Bound For Glory’ with Michael Naizu

Hollywood actor Janel Parrish, best known for her work in the drama series Pretty Little Liars, will feature in a new indie film, titled Bound For Glory.

Michael Naizu directed Bound For Glory, alongside his brother, John Wilcox

According to another media source, the film also stars Michael Naizu and marks the collaboration for both actors, who have previously worked in Christmas Is Canceled that was released in 2021.

It is inspired by Michael's background as a Chinese American navigating Hollywood, and follows “a mixed-race, working-class couple in crisis, interweaving themes of identity, codependency and generational expectation," according to the official synopsis.

The production of the film is expected to start in the fall (September- December) in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh.

Janel said she is happy to collaborate with her Christmas Is Canceled co-star.

"So happy to be working with Michael Naizu again, this time to tell his beautiful and compelling story," the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.

"It means so much to collaborate with AAPI storytellers and help bring narratives to life that reflect who we are and why representation matters," she added.

"This is a story I’ve been trying to tell my whole life. It’s deeply personal, rooted in my experience navigating identity and purpose in an industry that is extremely competitive and volatile," said Michael Naizu.