Avatar: Fire and Ash unleashes new villain and shifting paradigms

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment of the blockbuster Pandora saga, will open worldwide on December 19, 2025. The new chapter is expected to explore new territories with the arrival of a new powerful villain, Varang, played by Game of Thrones veteran Oona Chaplin.
A dramatic first-look poster, released on Tuesday, pictured Varang in a bold red and black headpiece. She is the leader of the Mangkwan Clan, or the Ash People, a Na'vi tribe that resides in Pandora’s hot volcanic areas. This new character suggests a fresh, more nuanced element to the richly detailed alien world, beyond the binary ‘humans evil, Na’vi good’ dynamic.
The hype is on with the first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash poised to release in theaters during The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, 2025. Accounts from private screenings in Disney Los Angeles and New York offices detail an intense trailer in which, Varang moves through a magma-illuminated volcanic terrain, firing a flamethrower. One particularly dramatic scene allegedly features Varang holding Jake and Neytiri’s daughter Kiri hostage, stating “Your goddess has no dominion here,” taunting a possible internal struggle among the Na'vi themselves.
Director James Cameron, when interviewed by Empire, spoke of Varang’s character as follows: “Varang is the leader of a people that have endured an unimaginable suffering. She’s toughened by that. She will do whatever it takes to protect them, even things that we would define as evil.” These words highlight James attempt at portraying a morally complex villain whose actions defy audience expectation.
With its back stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, and produced and released by 20th Century Studios, Avatar 3: Fire and Ash looks to be a big-screen spectacle this holiday season, opening in English Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada throughout India. James’ ambitious vision of the Avatar universe rolls on, with two further sequels already due out in 2029 and 2031.