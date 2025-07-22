Avatar: Fire and Ash unleashes new villain and shifting paradigms

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment of the blockbuster Pandora saga, will open worldwide on December 19, 2025. The new chapter is expected to explore new territories with the arrival of a new powerful villain, Varang, played by Game of Thrones veteran Oona Chaplin.

Avatar: Fire and Ash new villain revealed

A dramatic first-look poster, released on Tuesday, pictured Varang in a bold red and black headpiece. She is the leader of the Mangkwan Clan, or the Ash People, a Na'vi tribe that resides in Pandora’s hot volcanic areas. This new character suggests a fresh, more nuanced element to the richly detailed alien world, beyond the binary ‘humans evil, Na’vi good’ dynamic.

The hype is on with the first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash poised to release in theaters during The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, 2025. Accounts from private screenings in Disney Los Angeles and New York offices detail an intense trailer in which, Varang moves through a magma-illuminated volcanic terrain, firing a flamethrower. One particularly dramatic scene allegedly features Varang holding Jake and Neytiri’s daughter Kiri hostage, stating “Your goddess has no dominion here,” taunting a possible internal struggle among the Na'vi themselves.