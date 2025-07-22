India’s first ever LGBTQ film, Badnaam Basti’s restored version to lead Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), now in its 16th dynamic year, continues to raise the bar for cultural celebration and cinematic inclusivity on a global scale. As the largest Indian film festival held outside of India, and the only one officially supported by a foreign government—the Government of Victoria, Australia—IFFM is more than just a film festival. It is a powerful platform for diverse storytelling, social reflection, and community celebration.

From Badnaam Basti to Onir’s premiere, IFFM 2025 shines a spotlight on LGBTQ+ cinema

This year, the festival will showcase nearly 75 films that explore a wide range of socially relevant themes—from gender and race to sexuality, disability and women’s representation. It’s a line-up that does not just entertain, but also enlightens and engages, celebrating stories from the margins and giving them a global stage.

Among the standout events this year is the much-anticipated LGBTQ+ Pride Night, scheduled for August 22nd. Designed as a heartfelt tribute to queer cinema and South Asian queer identity in Australia, the event promises to be one of the festival’s most poignant and politically resonant evenings.

Pride Night will feature the rare screening of the restored version of Badnaam Basti, widely recognised as India’s first-ever LGBTQ+ film, originally released in 1971. A film well ahead of its time, Badnaam Basti challenged social norms decades before Indian cinema began to openly explore queer narratives. This screening is not only a nod to its legacy but also a celebration of how far the conversation has come.

Following this, the night will host the Australian premiere of We Are Faheem and Karun, a tender and modern queer love story directed by celebrated filmmaker Onir. This film continues Onir’s tradition of crafting emotionally rich, socially conscious cinema and adds a contemporary voice to the evening’s tribute.

Speaking about the festival’s commitment to inclusive storytelling, IFFM Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange shares, “At IFFM, we believe cinema has the power to connect and create conversations. It is our responsibility to reflect on the world we live in, with all its beautiful diversity. This Pride Night is not just about celebrating queer identity but also reclaiming the space that has long been denied to LGBTQIA+ narratives in Indian cinema. Through films like Badnaam Basti and We Are Faheem and Karun, we honour the past and embrace a future of inclusive storytelling.”

As IFFM 2025 prepares to roll out the red carpet, it does so with heart, vision, and a fierce dedication to showcasing cinema that truly reflects the rich spectrum of human identity.