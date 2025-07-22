Cinema

Pan-India action explosion: Actors dominating Indian cinema in 2025

India’s biggest stars lead 2025’s explosive action slate with pan-India thrillers, stunts, and cinematic scale
Clockwise L-R: Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, Yash, Ali Fazal, John Abraham, and Adivi Sesh
Action isn’t just a genre anymore. As the box office tilts towards larger-than-life spectacles, a fresh league of pan-India action films is gearing up to take centre stage. Think fierce stunts, emotional gravitas, and scale that spans continents. From rustic dacoits to suave spies, this new slate sees some of India’s finest actors stepping into roles that are as ambitious as they are explosive. Here’s who’s leading the charge:

The new era of Indian action films

Allu Arjun joins forces with Atlee for a gritty action spectacle

Allu Arjun – AA22xA6

Following his National Award-winning turn in Pushpa, Allu Arjun teams up with Jawan director Atlee for a high-stakes action drama. Rumoured to be character-driven with layers of emotion and action, the project is one of the most ambitious ever mounted in South India.

Ranveer Singh gears up to deliver a raw, high-voltage performance in Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

Ranveer is ready to unleash his inner beast in Dhurandhar, an action drama that blends pan-India ambition with jaw-dropping scale. With his intense physical transformation and fierce screen presence, this never-seen-before role is already setting the internet ablaze.

Vijay Deverakonda dives back into gritty, high-impact action.

Vijay Deverakonda – Kingdom

After genre-hopping, Vijay returns to what he does best: raw, unfiltered action. Set in a fictional world, Kingdom sees him in a warrior-like role, packed with combat choreography, VFX-heavy sequences, and national appeal.

Hrithik Roshan roars back to action

Hrithik Roshan – War 2

Kabir is back. And this time, he’s not alone. In YRF Spy Universe’s high-octane sequel War 2, Hrithik Roshan returns in peak form under Ayan Mukerji’s direction. With globe-trotting action sequences and Jr. NTR as his formidable rival, this promises to be one of Indian cinema’s biggest action face-offs.

Adivi Sesh undergoes a striking transformation as he delves into the raw grit of bandit life

Adivi Sesh – Dacoit

The thinking man’s action star sheds his polished image for grit and grime in Dacoit, a pan-India film helmed by Shaneil Deo. Starring Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap alongside him, Adivi dives into the world of modern-day bandits with a rugged, intense transformation. Expect stylised action with a soul.

Ali Fazal steps back into Guddu’s shoes, armed with vengeance and raw power

Ali Fazal – Mirzapur: The Movie

Guddu Pandit graduates to the big screen. After dominating OTT, Ali Fazal’s brutal, brooding character returns with a vengeance in Mirzapur: The Movie. Expect raw emotion, cinematic scope, and more bloodshed—Guddu is evolved, angrier, and all-in.

With thunderous screen presence, Jr NTR delivers pure action firepower

Jr NTR – War 2

Fresh off the global roar of RRR, Jr NTR steps into the Hindi action arena with War 2. Paired opposite Hrithik, he brings unmatched power and South Indian cinematic flair to the franchise. A pan-India showdown of epic proportions awaits.

Tiger Shroff continues his reign, setting new standards for desi action on the big screen

Tiger Shroff – Baaghi 4

Bollywood’s martial arts poster boy returns with Baaghi 4, upping the ante in stunt choreography, scale, and global storytelling. With aerial action sequences and jaw-dropping fight scenes, Tiger continues to raise the bar for homegrown action heroes.

Yash is back with Toxic—and it’s every bit the firestorm fans hoped for

Yash – Toxic

After KGF: Chapter 2, expectations for Yash’s next are sky-high—and Toxic doesn’t disappoint. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this gangster-action saga promises stylised grit, emotional intensity, and a whole new avatar of Yash that’s already gone viral.

John Abraham cements his legacy in Indian action cinema

John Abraham – Tehran

John goes gritty in Tehran, a geopolitical espionage thriller inspired by real events. With real stunts, no body doubles, and a sharp RAW-agent persona, he’s trading spectacle for realism—and proving again why he’s a staple in Indian action cinema.

From stylised gunfights to emotionally grounded battles, Indian action cinema is entering a golden era—and these stars are leading the charge.

