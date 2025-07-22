Pan-India action explosion: Actors dominating Indian cinema in 2025

Action isn’t just a genre anymore. As the box office tilts towards larger-than-life spectacles, a fresh league of pan-India action films is gearing up to take centre stage. Think fierce stunts, emotional gravitas, and scale that spans continents. From rustic dacoits to suave spies, this new slate sees some of India’s finest actors stepping into roles that are as ambitious as they are explosive. Here’s who’s leading the charge:

The new era of Indian action films