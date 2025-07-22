The blue-eyed boy from the hills, Zain Khan Durrani shares anectodes from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan
The charminng Zain Khan Durrani plays the romantic Abhinav, in Santosh Singh's film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, who is caught in an emotional love triangle, where Shanaya’s character Saba is torn between him and Vikrant Massey's Jahaan. The film is inspired by a Ruskin Bond's story The Eyes Have It and explores complex emotions with a poetic touch. Zain shares his experience of working with the cast, how similar is he with Zain's character, and more.
On becoming Abhinav from Zain Khan Durrani
How was it to become Abhinav from Zain? Is Abhinav anything like you?
Abhinav is a lot like me. And in some places probably very different too. I’d say I relate to his strength and the ability to let your love be free.
How was working with Vikrant and Shanaya?
Wonderful. Both are talented and warm individuals who you feel an instant camaraderie with on the set.
Among all the acting projects, which one is closest to your heart and why?
Each one is close to my heart. I love and live my characters. They stay in essence and spirit somewhere with me. Choosing one would be unfair.
You take fitness very seriously it seems. What is your regimen like?
I’ve always been into calisthenics and weights. But sometimes a role demands to shed the muscle, sometimes some extra weight and sometimes you need to look like just you. So, I add to my regimen or take away from it as needed. But basically I never stop working out.
Acting projects or poetry, which among these two are you more fond of?
Both go hand in hand. Acting in its highest form is after all poetry.
Are you an accidental actor or it happened with a proper step-by-step procedure?
I’d say I always loved performing arts. I remember having been asked to do something for my class in free period in the third standard and I acted out a scene from Border. That visual of the whole class erupting in laughter and fun stayed with me. The itch never left. Only after college did I actively decide to pursue this dream that seemed like a far cry growing up in Srinagar.
You are from a beautiful place that boasts of the best of nature. Would you agree that being so close to nature made you a better person, kept you humble and down-to-earth?
Growing up in Kashmir is a privilege. I owe so much to the sheer beauty of that place. Despite everything it has been through it holds on to its fundamental tranquility resolutely. And yes, the macrocosm does reflect in the microcosm of the person.
Upcoming projects.
I have shot several, even before Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was shot. Those are Just waiting on the line up to be announced and then released. Excited for people to watch the varied roles I’ve played over the past couple of years.
