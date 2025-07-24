Mari Selvaraj confirms next film with Dhanush after Bison Kaalamaadan

Director Mari Selvaraj, currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan, has revealed that his next project will reunite him with actor Dhanush.
Speaking at a recent event, Mari shared, “Next, I will be working with Dhanush sir. We signed this film during the making of Karnan, but it got delayed for various reasons. It’s a big project, one where I want to tell a simple story in a grand way. I believe it will be a significant milestone in my career. Work has already begun.”
Meanwhile, Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram, is set to hit theatres this Deepavali, on October 17. Sharing the release date, Mari wrote,
“From a forest that is burning emerges the Kaalamaadan like a fire spark for Deepavali. A film for the festive season! A film for celebrations! Bison is arriving with a blast! A story of perseverance, determination, and survival!”
Produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Studios, Bison Kaalamaadan is described as a high-energy sports drama inspired by true events. Dhruv Vikram plays a kabaddi player, with Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead. The cast also includes Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Kalaiyarasan, and others.
Dhruv, who underwent intense training for the role, shared an emotional note on Instagram after wrapping up the shoot:“After years of preparation and months of filming, it’s finally a wrap on BISON. The experience has changed my life. Thank you @mariselvaraj84 sir for fortifying my soul.”
The film features music by Nivas K Prasanna, cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K, and editing by Sakthi Thiru. It is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Pa Ranjith, and Aditi Anand.
