Mari Selvaraj confirms next film with Dhanush after Bison Kaalamaadan

Speaking at a recent event, Mari shared, “Next, I will be working with Dhanush sir. We signed this film during the making of Karnan, but it got delayed for various reasons. It’s a big project, one where I want to tell a simple story in a grand way. I believe it will be a significant milestone in my career. Work has already begun.”

Meanwhile, Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram, is set to hit theatres this Deepavali, on October 17. Sharing the release date, Mari wrote,

“From a forest that is burning emerges the Kaalamaadan like a fire spark for Deepavali. A film for the festive season! A film for celebrations! Bison is arriving with a blast! A story of perseverance, determination, and survival!”