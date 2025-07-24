S J Suryah drops bonus poster of Killer after massive fan response to first look

Filmmaker and actor S J Suryah, who recently celebrated his birthday by releasing the much-anticipated first look of his upcoming film Killer, has now surprised fans with an additional 'bonus' look from the film. The actor-director said he was moved by the overwhelming response to the initial reveal and wanted to share his excitement with fans.
Taking to social media, Suryah posted the new look along with a heartfelt note: "Overwhelmed with the great response for the #KillerFirstLook. Out of joy, sharing the bonus look of #killerthemovie."
The bonus poster features S J Suryah and actress Preethi Asrani, both holding pistols and standing side by side, hinting at an intense and action-packed storyline.
On Saturday, Suryah had unveiled two striking posters as a birthday treat to his fans. One depicted him carrying the heroine over his shoulder with a pistol in hand, while the other showed him armed with a shotgun, a cross around his neck adding a symbolic touch. Sharing the first look, he wrote: "En anbum aaruirumaana fans & friends... Presenting you the #KillerFirstLook as my birthday gift to all of you. Tomorrow morning, all of you keep me in your prayers and I will keep you all in my prayers as always. SJS."
Killer marks S J Suryah’s much-awaited return to direction. Adding to the buzz, the film features music by double Oscar-winner A R Rahman, raising expectations even higher. The project is being bankrolled by Sree Gokulam Movies, a well-known production house in the Malayalam film industry.
According to sources, Killer is centered around a hitman, a concept Suryah developed during the lockdown. The film promises to be an engaging mix of action, romance, and comedy, with most of the shoot taking place in India and select portions planned in Mexico.
Set to release in five languages, Killer aims to be a true pan-Indian entertainer, designed to resonate with audiences across the country.
