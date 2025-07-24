S J Suryah drops bonus poster of Killer after massive fan response to first look

Taking to social media, Suryah posted the new look along with a heartfelt note: "Overwhelmed with the great response for the #KillerFirstLook. Out of joy, sharing the bonus look of #killerthemovie."

The bonus poster features S J Suryah and actress Preethi Asrani, both holding pistols and standing side by side, hinting at an intense and action-packed storyline.

On Saturday, Suryah had unveiled two striking posters as a birthday treat to his fans. One depicted him carrying the heroine over his shoulder with a pistol in hand, while the other showed him armed with a shotgun, a cross around his neck adding a symbolic touch. Sharing the first look, he wrote: "En anbum aaruirumaana fans & friends... Presenting you the #KillerFirstLook as my birthday gift to all of you. Tomorrow morning, all of you keep me in your prayers and I will keep you all in my prayers as always. SJS."