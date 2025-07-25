Abhishek Banerjee shoots undisclosed project in Chennai, reconnects with his Tamil Nadu roots

Someone close to the actor and film crew divulges, “Abhishek has a warm recollection of Chennai and Kalpakkam from childhood.” That sense of continuity is more than sentimental. The local food, sea breeze, monsoon rains—everything is second nature to him, part of himself that he is coming back to. “Returning here for a shoot is like finishing a circle for him,’ the source continues.

While much about the ongoing project is hush-hush, it’s certain that production in this setting has provided Abhishek and his crew with something special. The experience is not only creative; it is also emotional. There’s an unspoken knowledge that there are some locations which aren’t just used as mere settings; they are integrated into the story.

To all the fans and movie buffs out there, this scene is more than professional. It’s symbolic. The Kalpakkam boy—who was once a forgotten face among many—today stands as one of the most interesting and complex actors in Indian cinema. Abhishek Banerjee’s understated rise from anonymity to seriousness has been a gradual burn, but it has rendered this comeback even more meaningful.

The energy in the air about this project is palpable. The hype is genuine. And for those who’ve been along for the ride, this isn’t exciting—this is personal.