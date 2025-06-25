Is Abhishek Banerjee playing a cop next? Actor’s uniformed look creates buzz

After captivating audiences with his layered and emotionally resonant performance in Stolen, Abhishek Banerjee is once again at the centre of buzz and this time, it’s not just his acting chops that are turning heads. The versatile actor recently took to Instagram with a striking story that sent fans into a frenzy. Dressed in a sharp police uniform and flashing a wide, infectious grin, Abhishek Banerjee exuded a charismatic authority that instantly sparked speculation across social media. The burning question on everyone’s mind: Is the beloved “Jana” stepping into the boots of a no-nonsense cop?

What’s next for Abhishek Banerjee?

Though Abhishek himself has remained tight-lipped about the look, a source close to the development offered a confirmation: “Yes, Abhishek will be seen playing a cop on screen soon. He looked absolutely dashing in the uniform, and the look really suits him. It’s a different shade for him and audiences who are going to love it.”

Long celebrated for his uncanny ability to embody deeply complex and often unconventional characters, Abhishek appears to be steering his craft into bold new territory. His previous roles — from quirky to chilling — have consistently defied expectations, and this new avatar as a uniformed officer seems poised to further expand his already dynamic range.