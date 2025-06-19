Abhishek Banerjee wraps Bhopal schedule of ‘Baaghi Bechare’ with cake, camaraderie, and a lot of heart

Abhishek Banerjee is officially done with the Bhopal leg of Baaghi Bechare—and from the looks of it, the shoot was as soul-stirring as the city itself. The upcoming film, directed by Sumit Rohit, also stars the ever-versatile Pratik Gandhi and the effortlessly compelling Faisal Malik. Together, the trio spent weeks capturing Bhopal’s raw charm, weaving it into the fabric of a story that promises to be anything but ordinary.

Wrapped with warmth

To mark the end of the schedule, Abhishek took to social media with a picture that said it all—offering a slice of cake to director Sumit Rohit in a heartwarming moment that radiated genuine affection and gratitude. It wasn’t just a wrap, it was a celebration of collaboration, friendship, and creative energy.

Reflecting on the experience, Abhishek shares, “Shooting for Baaghi Bechare in Bhopal was an incredible journey. Sumit Rohit, who is the director of the film, has done a brilliant job and the shooting schedule went really smooth. Working alongside Pratik Gandhi and Faisal Malik has been a joy — they’re both such talented and grounded actors. We shared some great laughs, deep conversations, and truly memorable scenes together.”