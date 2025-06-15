Abhishek Banerjee reveals creative battles and breakthroughs behind ‘Stolen’

Abhishek Banerjee, currently basking in praise for his gripping performance in Stolen, recently peeled back the curtain on the emotional and creative rollercoaster that unfolded behind the scenes. While audiences are captivated by the film’s taut storytelling and his nuanced portrayal, few know that the project nearly slipped through his fingers.

Abhishek Banerjee on creative clashes, compromise, and cinematic commitment

Not only did Abhishek take on a central role in front of the camera, he also served as executive producer — a position that came with its own set of challenges. Chief among them was a creative standoff with the film’s producer, Gaurav Dhingra, that almost led him to walk away.

“Honestly, when I first read the script, I was hooked,” Abhishek confesses. “The story had weight, and the character had potential. But there were layers—especially emotional ones—that I felt hadn’t been fully explored. I need to believe in my character. If I can’t feel it in my gut, I just can’t fake it on screen.”