War 2 trailer: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR collide in Spy-verse film

The official trailer of War 2 dropped on 25 July 2025 to mark the legacies of stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The date marks their shared milestone in Indian cinema.

As promised by YRF, War 2 trailer out on July 25

Featuring a 2-minute 35-second adrenaline rush, the War 2 trailer shows Major Kabir Dhaliwal, played by Hrithik Roshan, vowing to surrender his name and identity to become a shadow. Jr NTR promises to fight what no one else dares to.

The face-off choreography is sleek, emotional and cinematic, with powerful visuals and stunts. Fans flooded X/Twitter with reactions saying they couldn’t handle the “firepower on screen.”

Kiara Advani also makes an impact in her first full-fledged action role, sharing high-octane scenes with Hrithik amidst air of romance and conflict.

The movie releases August 14, 2025, timed to India’s Independence Day weekend, releasing simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil across more than 7,500 screens, including an exclusive three-week IMAX engagement.

The movie also features Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Aditya Chopra, with music by Pritam, and cinematography helmed by Benjamin Jasper. The screenplay is by Shridhar Raghavan and dialogue by Abbas Tyrewala.