Anubha Fatehpuria on playing Anupama Bose in Aap Jaisa Koi: This role felt closest to who I am

Actress Anubha Fatehpuria, who has been seen in films like Bhool Chuk Maaf, Black Warrant, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Sumo Didi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Lost, Hustlers, Jamnapaar, Mai, and Dear Ma is currently garnering praises for her character in Netflix’s Aap Jaisa Koi, starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Anubha Fatehpuria on the responses she received for Aap Jaisa Koi

Talking about the response the film is getting, she said, “The responses have been very good to say the least—people seem to be loving the film, the performances, the songs, even the frames, as in how beautiful Kolkata looks!”

Speaking about her character and what drew her to the role, she said, “I play Anupama Bose, mother to Fatima’s character. Till now I have essayed roles on screen which have been quite far from me in real life this one came close; as in eldest sibling, a certain restraint in her personality yet a certain warming up to family, the joint family set-up, the Calcutta connect, a certain unspoken strength in the character, working woman (since I am also a practising architect), and also Vivek Soni’s previous film Meenakshi Sundareshwar I found it quite beautiful, and hence his filmmaking.”

Sharing her working experience with R Madhavan, she said, “I had very few interactions on screen with him since I belonged to the Bose family—but we all actors shared wonderful conversations around various topics from acting to physics in-between scenes in the actors’ holding area, so yes, there was never a dull moment with him and the full cast, which I must say was such a delightful cast to be with.”