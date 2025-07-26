Censor Board clears Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom for release

The film has generated a lot of buzz ever since its makers released a gripping teaser. In the teaser, Vijay Deverakonda comes across as a character that resembles an unstoppable force—blazing with intensity and destined for greatness. The film, which was initially being referred to as VD12, has the tagline, "From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king."

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios. Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona is in-charge of the costumes for this film, which has its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni. Three stunt choreographers -- Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, Real Satis -- have worked on the film, which is full of action sequences.