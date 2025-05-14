Vijay Deverakonda’s action thriller ‘Kingdom’ postponed to July 4

The makers added that this decision was made in the interest of delivering the film with the highest creative standards. "We believe this decision will help us present Kingdom in the best possible way, with the creative excellence and spirit it deserves. We truly value your support and hope to receive your love when we meet you at the cinemas on July 4," they said.

They also expressed gratitude to producers Dil Raju and Nithin for their understanding and cooperation during the schedule change. "Jai Hind! Kingdom in cinemas worldwide on July 4, 2025."