Vijay Deverakonda’s action thriller ‘Kingdom’ postponed to July 4

The much-anticipated action entertainer Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, will now hit theatres worldwide on July 4, 2025, instead of the originally scheduled date of May 30.
In an official statement, Sithara Entertainments, one of the film's producers, explained the reason behind the delay, "To our dear audience, we explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations."
The makers added that this decision was made in the interest of delivering the film with the highest creative standards. "We believe this decision will help us present Kingdom in the best possible way, with the creative excellence and spirit it deserves. We truly value your support and hope to receive your love when we meet you at the cinemas on July 4," they said.
They also expressed gratitude to producers Dil Raju and Nithin for their understanding and cooperation during the schedule change. "Jai Hind! Kingdom in cinemas worldwide on July 4, 2025."
Buzz around the film has been building steadily, especially after the release of its intense teaser. Vijay Deverakonda's character appears as a fierce and unstoppable force, with the tagline:“From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.”
Originally referred to as VD12, the film is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas banners, and presented by Srikara Studios.
Notable contributors to the project include Neeraja Kona as the costume designer and Vijay Binni as the choreographer for the film’s musical numbers. The action-packed film also features stunt work coordinated by a trio of top stunt choreographers: Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, and Real Satish.