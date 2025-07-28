Makers drop official teaser of Kaantha starring Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday

As fans rejoice and celebrate the birthday of their beloved star Dulquer Salmaan, here’s another reason for them to cheer up. Salmaan’s next movie Kaantha has just dropped its teaser, and the enigma of it is already sending netizens into a positive frenzy. Kaantha is written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and stars apart from Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse, and Samuthikrakani. The official teaser can be viewed in the official YouTube channel of the makers.

The premise of the movie begins with the announcement of the first horror film in Tamil, as shown in the teaser. It is followed by a character, Ayya, checking on what scene would be shot thereafter. The scene then shifts to Dulquer who was asked a question regarding his relation with Ayya. This takes the viewers to a flashback narrative where Ayya is seen to have a close bond with him, almost like that of an older brother. But over time there seems to be a strain in their relationship. In fact so much so, that one wonders who is dictating the other and who falls under the shadow of whom?