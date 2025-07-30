Adivi Sesh and Emraan Hashmi join forces in high-octane spy thriller Goodachari 2

Acclaimed actor Adivi Sesh is set to come back on the screen in a high-octane new installment of spy thrillers with Goodachari 2, the eagerly awaited sequel to his hit spy thriller Goodachari. For this one, he’s got none other than Bollywood heartthrob Emraan Hashmi as co-star — a casting decision that has left both of the actors’ fans going crazy. With its gripping narrative, high-stakes action, and dynamic new team, the sequel promises to outdo its predecessor in scale, thrill, and cinematic appeal.

Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari 2 gets a boost with Emraan Hashmi

Opening up about the collaboration, Adivi Sesh shared how personal and surreal the moment feels. “I’m genuinely thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for Goodachari 2. I’ve loved his body of work since time began — I went to the theatre and was totally in awe of him in front of the screen and of his intensity,” he explained. “Now, to be sharing the screen with him is a full-circle experience. It’s one of those extraordinary moments in life when you get to work with someone you’ve been admiring for a long, long time.”

To Adivi Sesh, the thrill is more personal than professional. “He (Emraan) adds such charm and depth to his characters, and I genuinely feel his inclusion will take the film to another level. It’s not a collaboration — this is a fan living his dream. I recall dancing to his great songs that ended up being huge party anthems. They’re still played out today.”

Directed by talented filmmaker Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, Goodachari 2 is supported by a production team that has consistently pushed the boundaries of Indian cinema. With Adivi Sesh returning in his breakout role and Emraan Hashmi bringing a new twist to the story, the movie is being touted as among the biggest spy thrillers to be released from India.

Blending top-notch espionage with compelling storytelling, Goodachari 2 promises to deliver edge-of-the-seat drama, emotional resonance, and breathtaking action sequences. With two titans of an actor taking the reins of the project, fans can anticipate a film that raises the bar for Indian thrillers.

