Rishab Shetty's Telugu film debut: First poster look dropped

Acclaimed actor-director Rishab Shetty is gearing up for his Telugu film debut in periodic drama in collaboration with Sithara Entertainments, the makers have announced. The first poster of the film is now out.

Rishab Shetty is ready to make his Telugu movie debut with Naga Vamsi

Produced by Naga Vamsi, the yet-to-be-titled film would be large-scale historical action drama set in 18th-century Bengal.

"Not all Rebels are forged in Battle. Some are chosen by Destiny and this is that story of a Rebel," said the official Instagram announcement.

Although much of the plot details are under wraps, the Ashwin Gangaraju-directed movie is expected to involve Intense action, drama and history. Given that Ashwin was also behind acclaimed project Aakashavaani and was a protégé of iconic filmmaker SS Rajamouli, expectations are high for this venture as well.

The film Production No 36 would also be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages. More details about the cast and crew members are yet to be announced.