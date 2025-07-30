Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari to now release on August 29

The makers of Param Sundari on Wednesday unveiled the motion poster of the upcoming film and announced that the cross cultural romance movie will hit the big screen on August 29.

Makers declare release date for Param Sundari

Janhvi, Sidharth and Maddock in a collaborative post on Instagram unveiled the motion poster featuring the two stars. In the poster, Sidharth is seen looking handsome in a shirt paired with jeans along with a bag on his shoulder.

The actress looks every inch an Indian beauty as she does a classical dance form dressed in a saree. In the motion poster the two can be seen crossing paths.

The motion poster concludes with, “In cinemas worldwide. 29th August 2025. A Maddock Films Production.” It also mentioned that its first song Pardesiya will be out on Wednesday.

The video is captioned as, “Dinesh Vijan brings to you the Biggest Love Story of the Year #ParamSundari arrives in cinemas on 29th August And in just 1 hour, feel its soul with the year’s most heartfelt song — #Pardesiya.”