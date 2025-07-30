Silambarasan- Vetri Maaran film shoot to begin in September

The much-awaited collaboration between director Vetri Maaran and actor Silambarasan TR is all set to go on floors in September, confirmed sources close to the production team.

Simbu–Vetrimaaran film shoot to begin in September

Though rumours have been doing the rounds that the project has been shelved due to financial constraints and external pressure, sources have now stated that the film is very much on track. Originally scheduled to begin shooting in August, the project has experienced a slight delay but will now officially begin in mid- September.

In a significant move, Silambarasan has reportedly opted for a profit-sharing model in lieu of his usual upfront remuneration, a decision that helped the project navigate past financial roadblocks.

There is also a buzz that the promo teaser of the film, which has already been shot with Simbu, may be released alongside Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie on August 14. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the teaser’s release.

The film will also star Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore in key roles.

Recently, director Vetri Maaran addressed speculation linking the film to Vada Chennai 2. In a video on his YouTube channel, he clarified that while the new film shares a narrative world with Vada Chennai, it is not a sequel.

“My next film, produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, will have Simbu in the lead,” Vetri Maaran confirmed. “There’s been speculation about this being Vada Chennai 2, but I want to make it clear that it’s not. The sequel to Vada Chennai will feature Dhanush, who also starred in the original. However, this new story takes place in the same world and timeline, so elements of Vada Chennai will naturally appear.”

With anticipation building, fans of both Silambarasan and Vetri Maaran can look forward to an intense, gritty drama set in a familiar yet fresh backdrop.

