Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Parineeta to re-release on 20th anniversary

It is the year 2005 and most households have one cassette or CD as their constant companion, that of Late Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta. Right from the radio channels to the home music player and if not anything then your own humming was abuzz with Shantanu Moitra’s Piu Bole Piya Bole or Kasto Maza. After two decades of releasing this Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt starrer, a Hindi adaptation of Sarat Chanda Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name, Parineeta is all set to grace the screens again as it re-releases this August 29.
The hype started with yet another adaptation of Parineeta, then moved on to the debut of the bespectacled Hum Paanch girl and now as it completes this 20th anniversary the makers of the film have decided to bring the magic to the screens again and in a re-stored 8k format.
Parineeta was set in the 1960s and explores the slow-romance of friends, neighbours and lovers Lalita and Shekhar essayed by Balan and Khan. However, Shekhar’s business-minded father has his gaze on usurping Lalita’s uncle’s house to construct a hotel. Lalita comes to know of this and seeks the help of Girish played by Dutt. This causes misunderstanding between Lalita and Khan. The narrative is a poignant re-telling to young romance set in early Bengal.
Balan mentions, “Parineeta is where it all began. Every frame of the film carries a piece of my heart, and I'll forever be grateful to Pradeep da (my Dada) and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for believing in me. I owe so much of who I am as an actor to this film. Even after all these years, people remember the film, the songs, and how it made them feel. People say every frame in the film is like a painting and that is Pradeep Sarkar's magic. So I do hope people and the new generation discover old-world love through 'Parineeta'," she said in a statement.
Khan adds, “The film allowed me to explore a quieter, more restrained side of my personality. It had elegance, depth, and a certain old-world charm that's rare to come by.” Dutt mentions, “I have wonderful memories from the shoot, and I'm very happy that a new generation will now have the chance to experience it on the big screen.”
Vidhu Vinod Chopra who last directed 12th Fail and had served as a producer for Parineeta states, “ It's more than just a film-it's a journey of love, elegance, and soulful music. Every frame carries its own emotion, evolving with the story in a way that touches something deep within. And now, in the restored and remastered 8k version, the visuals are even richer and the beautiful locations even more beautiful. I am so proud of Pradeep Sarkar for the way he made this film, the way he captured the grandeur of old Kolkata and infused it with timeless beauty that still lingers.”
The movie also starred Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Raima Sen and Dia Mirza in supporting roles.