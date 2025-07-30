Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Parineeta to re-release on 20th anniversary

The hype started with yet another adaptation of Parineeta, then moved on to the debut of the bespectacled Hum Paanch girl and now as it completes this 20th anniversary the makers of the film have decided to bring the magic to the screens again and in a re-stored 8k format.

Parineeta was set in the 1960s and explores the slow-romance of friends, neighbours and lovers Lalita and Shekhar essayed by Balan and Khan. However, Shekhar’s business-minded father has his gaze on usurping Lalita’s uncle’s house to construct a hotel. Lalita comes to know of this and seeks the help of Girish played by Dutt. This causes misunderstanding between Lalita and Khan. The narrative is a poignant re-telling to young romance set in early Bengal.